New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,377. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

