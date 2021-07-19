New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,064 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 367,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

