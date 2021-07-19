New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.