Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 22,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00.

Newmont stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.84. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

