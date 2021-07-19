Nexo Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $782.69 million and $8.28 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013188 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00771703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

