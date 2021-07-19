NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

