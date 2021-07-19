Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in June

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Nidec stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,790. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nidec has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

