NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Major Shareholder John G. Connors Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John G. Connors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00.

NIKE stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $162.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

