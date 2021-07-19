Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $22.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

