Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 55,750 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

