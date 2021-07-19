Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $443,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,860,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,830,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,377 shares of company stock worth $70,273,046.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $77.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

