Nord/LB Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €23.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GYC. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of GYC opened at €22.62 ($26.61) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.87.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

