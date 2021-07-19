Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €131.35 ($154.53) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €121.97.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

