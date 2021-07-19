Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $248,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 628,427 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,903,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,925,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

MAXR opened at $33.76 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

