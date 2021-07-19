Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 687 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,306,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

