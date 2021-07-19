Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 3.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402,492 shares of company stock worth $245,646,770 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

