Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 26,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.2878 dividend. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

