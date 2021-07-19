Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Short Interest Up 53.6% in June

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NOG opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

