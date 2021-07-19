Northern Trust Corp Acquires 92,590 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Gates Industrial worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTES. increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

GTES opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

