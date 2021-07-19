Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,119 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 169.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 655,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 466,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.