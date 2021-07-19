Northern Trust Corp Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,559,594 shares of company stock worth $96,139,089. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

