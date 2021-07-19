Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $59.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.95. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.