Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,042 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Article: Overweight

