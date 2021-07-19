Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,468 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of Omega Flex worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

OFLX opened at $152.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.33. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.58 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

