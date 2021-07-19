Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,672 in the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.