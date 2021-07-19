Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Purchases $27,560.00 in Stock

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Robert Letterio Oliva purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00.

NVOS stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Novo Integrated Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

