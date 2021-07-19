Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Purchases $27,560.00 in Stock

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Director Robert Letterio Oliva purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00.

NVOS stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Novo Integrated Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

