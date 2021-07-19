Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 150,324 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of Dine Brands Global worth $36,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 210.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

