Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $38.87 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,128 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Hostess Brands worth $38,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after buying an additional 148,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TWNK stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.