Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 84,297 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.90% of Heartland Financial USA worth $40,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.