Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $39,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.19.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $276.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

