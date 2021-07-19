Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $37,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,176 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

