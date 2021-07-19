NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.7% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $739.53 and last traded at $739.00. 81,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,120,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $726.44.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $471.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $702.22.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

