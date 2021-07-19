Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $33.79

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.79, but opened at $31.80. Nyxoah shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

