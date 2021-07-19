Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $88.28

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.28, but opened at $83.07. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 1,327 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,904,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $10,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

