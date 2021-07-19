Observer (OBSR) One Day Volume Tops $385,764.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Observer has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $385,764.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00774591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.