OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut OceanaGold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

