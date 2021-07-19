OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$2.55 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.55 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.55.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

