OctoFi (OCTO) Price Hits $7.20 on Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $145,367.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $7.20 or 0.00023409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

