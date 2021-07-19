Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.19. 15,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,823. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

