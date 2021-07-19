Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

