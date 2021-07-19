ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661,743 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 6.3% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $91,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $76,614,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,562,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Keeton bought 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. 274,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

