Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Sells $2,677,700.00 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Chase C. Leavitt sold 10,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00.

Chase C. Leavitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Chase C. Leavitt acquired 1,500 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $8,175.00.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,621,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

