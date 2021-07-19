Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Sells $2,677,700.00 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) CEO Chase C. Leavitt sold 10,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00.
Chase C. Leavitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Chase C. Leavitt acquired 1,500 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $8,175.00.
NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,621,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.