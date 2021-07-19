One Fin Capital Management LP Takes $8.04 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. Vonage makes up about 3.1% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Vonage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

