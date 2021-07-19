One Fin Capital Management LP Takes Position in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,221,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,000. Capitol Investment Corp. V comprises 4.7% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V by 522.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 622,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 522,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capitol Investment Corp. V in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CAP opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

About Capitol Investment Corp. V

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

