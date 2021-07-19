One Fin Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. Vonage makes up 3.1% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Vonage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.95 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

