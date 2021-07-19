Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Director David M. Tullio Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00.

OTRK stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

