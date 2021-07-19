Oppenheimer Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $152.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.75.

WM stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

