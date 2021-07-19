Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,301 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kellogg by 185.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,317 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kellogg by 19.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $63.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

