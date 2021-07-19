Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 57,670 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

