Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,448.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,333.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $853.02 and a 52 week high of $1,459.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

